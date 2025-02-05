Delhi polls: EAM Jaishankar, Rahul Gandhi, Sisodia among early voters

New Delhi: Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who cast their votes for the Delhi Assembly polls early in the morning on Wednesday.

The early voters also included AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz.

AAP's Greater Kailash candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj, BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra, Congress' New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit and Kalkaji candidate Alka Lamba also voted soon after the voting began at 7 am.

There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in the capital, which is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.

While AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, BJP and Congress are hoping for a resurgence in Delhi.

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates. The results will be announced on February 8.