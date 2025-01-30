Delhi polls: S Jaishankar at Hansraj College urges youth to make 'right choice'

New Delhi: With less than a week left for the Delhi Assembly elections, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday urged young voters to make a "right choice", as he flagged poor roads and water supplies in the national capital.

The AAP has been in power in Delhi since 2015 and the BJP has made all out efforts to oust its government.

Speaking at an interactive session titled "Youth for Viksit Bharat" at Delhi University's Hansraj College, Jaishankar highlighted Delhi's importance in realising the vision of a developed India.

"Without youth, there is no 'Viksit Bharat'. Delhi, as the national capital, carries a special responsibility. When people from other countries visit Delhi, their impression of India is shaped by what they see here," Jaishankar said.

"Viksit Delhi is central to 'Viksit Bharat'. It should be a model for the country and even beyond," he added.

Jaishankar also expressed concern over civic issues in the city.

"In the last five years, I have seen so many issues. Unauthorised colonies have no roads, no regular water supplies," he said.

In what appeared to be a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government's welfare policies, the minister criticised the culture of making unfulfilled promises.

Asked about his views on freebies, Jaishankar remarked, "If I go around making promises which are not serious, for which I have made no planning, and possibly have no intention to deliver on them, I call that a freebie." The AAP government's policy of providing free electricity, water and other welfare services has often been a point of contention, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.

Jaishankar also called on the youth to actively participate in politics, not necessarily as a profession but as informed decision-makers.

"If you think something else is more important now, then five years later, don't complain about roads not being repaired or bridges not being built. These issues arise because at the right moment you did not step forward to make the right choice," the minister said.

"Don't take a free pass on your future," he added cautioning students.

The Delhi Assembly elections are set to take place on February 5, with the ruling party facing a strong challenge from the opposition. The results will be declared on February 8.