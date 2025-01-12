Delhi polls: Landfill, health problems, poor infra are issues plaguing voters in Ghazipur

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Cough, fever and other respiratory diseases are year-round health problems for people living near the towering Ghazipur landfill, says 28-year-old Anjana Kumar, who has been born and raised in the area.

With the Delhi Assembly elections around the corner, residents living under the shadow of the Ghazipur landfill are urging candidates and political parties to prioritise their issues as they continue to struggle with pollution, health problems and inadequate infrastructure.

The landfill, infamous for its height and toxic emissions has been a persistent source of environmental and health hazards for the area's residents.

Issues such as clogged drains, overflowing sewage during the monsoon, contaminated water and respiratory illnesses plague the community, with many residents feeling abandoned by their elected representatives.

Shiva Kumar (30), a resident of Ghazipur, said the impact of the landfill on health is undeniable.

"People here fall sick, but many don't even realise it's because of the landfill's pollution. I've had a fungal infection on my face, which is common here," he said.

Expressing frustration with local authorities, Kumar added, "If we’re voting for representatives to solve our issues, why are we still dealing with them alone? Politicians need to respect the trust we place in them.” Speaking about the hardships they face during the summers, 28-year-old Anjana Kumari said the landfill often catches fire and releases toxic fumes.

She further said that during the monsoon, sewage water from the drains overflows, worsening the waterlogging in their area.

"The landfill often catches fire during the summers, and during that time, no one can step out of their houses. Even in the monsoons, sewage water from the drains overflows. Cough and fever are common here throughout the year. We need the next government to clean the drains and fix the sewers," she said.

Sukhbir Singh, a 63-year-old resident who has been living next to the Ghazipur landfill for more than four decades, shared that he has developed respiratory problems due to the pollution and poor sanitation.

"During the rains, waterlogging gets so bad that waste water from the drains overflows into the streets. Despite our repeated pleas, no significant improvements have been made," he said, showing his medical prescription for ongoing health challenges.

Twenty-year-old Soma Saifi pointed to the lack of basic cleanliness and claimed that the landfill has caused severe lung problems for many people in the area.

Another resident, Wakila Saifi, said, "Even a short spell of rain leads to waterlogging and the roads are covered with waste water, sometimes mixed with fecal matter. The government needs to fix this." The residents of Ghazipur unanimously demand urgent action on sanitation, healthcare and waste management.

As elections near, they hope the next government will take decisive steps to address the long-standing issues caused by the landfill. PTI ABU ARD ARD