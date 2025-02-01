Delhi polls: Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav accuses Kejriwal of making false promises

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of being a liar and making false promises.

Addressing a poll rally in Tri Nagar, the BJP leader also declared that no scheme implemented by the AAP government in Delhi would be scrapped if the saffron party assumed office after the February 5 assembly election.

"People of Delhi have realised Kejriwal is a liar," Yadav said.

Slamming AAP, he accused the former chief minister of making false promises.

"He (Kejriwal) said he would clean the Yamuna but that did not happen... He said he would live in a two-room house... All his promises were lies," Yadav said.

"Kejriwal said we would shut the Ladli Behna scheme in Madhya Pradesh... There is an FIR registered against him in Madhya Pradesh for this lie... If the BJP comes to power in Delhi, all schemes (implemented by the AAP government) will continue," he said.

Referring to senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia being sent to jail in connection with the excise policy case, Yadav said the education minister of Delhi went to prison in a liquor scam case and added that this did not happen anywhere else.

Yadav also highlighted some provisions of the Union Budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday and said the BJP was the only party that worked for the common people.

"Today, (the Union) government increased the credit limit on Kisan Credit Cards to Rs 5 lakh, rebate was announced on income up to Rs 12 lakh. If any government is working for the common people, it's the BJP government," he said.

"I just came back from Japan, everyone is keen on having good relations with India. The future belongs to India," he added.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8. PTI AO AO SZM SZM