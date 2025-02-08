Delhi polls: Manish Sisodia loses from Jangpura

New Delhi: In a shocking development, former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia lost to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah from Jangpura constituency.

Sisodia was among prime accused along with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor scam.

Sisodia was fielded from Jangpura instead of Patparganj seat.

Accpeting his defeat, Sisodia told reporters outside counting centre that the party fought well but lost by closeto 600 votes.

He said winning candidate Marwah should work for the people of Jangpura constituency.