Delhi polls: Manmohan Singh's wife, Murli Manohar Joshi cast votes using mobile postal ballot

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur cast her vote for the Delhi assembly polls on Thursday from her home using the mobile postal ballot facility, an election official said.

Similarly, former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi (91) and his wife Tarla Joshi (89) also voted from their residence. Both were registered as Absentee Voters in the Senior Citizen category (AVSC), according to officials.

In the past Lok Sabha elections, Manmohan Singh had used the postal ballot facility to cast his vote, they added.

The Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), allows eligible voters to cast their ballots remotely. This system builds on the existing postal ballot system, enabling voters to receive and return their ballots electronically, even when they are away from their designated polling stations.

On January 23, the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi launched the "Vote from Home" programme, which caters to senior citizens aged 85 and above, as well as people with disabilities. The initiative, first introduced during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has already seen 6,399 senior citizens and 1,050 people with physical disabilities opt for the facility in Delhi.

The voting for Delhi Assembly election is scheduled for February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8. PTI SHB SHB NSD NSD