Delhi polls: More 1,000 cases of MCC violation lodged, say police

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Delhi Police has recorded 1,076 cases of alleged MCC violations and arrested or detained 34,250 people for it, an official said on Tuesday.

These are cases lodged between January 7, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, and February 3 which was the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls. Voting will be held on Wednesday.

Ahead of the polls, police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.

Delhi Police also confiscated 469 illegal firearms and 513 cartridges with 491 people arrested under the Arms Act, according to a statement.

Police have also seized 1,10,093 litres of liquor and 1,381 people were arrested for it. It said 196.602 kg of drugs worth over Rs 77.9 crore and more than 1,200 banned injections were also seized and arrested 177 people for it.

Law enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 11.36 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement added.

The office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer also released its data on MCC violations on Monday. It said seizures worth over Rs 220 crores have been made ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

This includes Rs 88 crores worth of drugs, Rs 81 crores in precious metals and nearly Rs 40 crores in cash, the CEO said after the final day of campaigning.

Over 7,500 complaints have been received through the cVigil platform, the CEO said. The cVigil platform is a platform that enables citizens to report MCC violations.

"Out of these, 7,467 complaints have been successfully resolved. Only 32 cases remain under process," said the CEO.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on February 8.