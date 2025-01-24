Delhi polls: More than 570 cases of MCC violations lodged

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) More than 570 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have so far been registered ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, an official said on Friday.

The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC into force, and January 23.

A total of 19,065 people were arrested under various legal provisions, including those under the Excise Act, during this period, according to a statement.

Ahead of the polls, police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.

The Delhi Police has recorded 577 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 284 illegal firearms and 394 cartridges, the statement said.

It has also seized 46,682 litre of liquor worth more than Rs 1.3 crore, 119.51 kg of drugs worth over Rs 20 crore and more than 1,200 banned injections.

Law-enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 5.29 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement said.

Polling for all the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on February 8. PTI BM RC