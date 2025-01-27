Delhi polls: Over 730 cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct registered

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) More than 730 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have so far been registered ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, an official said on Monday.

The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC into force, and January 26.

A total of 22,857 people were arrested under various legal provisions, including those under the Excise Act, during this period, according to a statement.

Ahead of the polls, police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.

Delhi Police has recorded 738 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 364 illegal firearms and 445 cartridges, the statement said.

It has also seized 61,610 litres of liquor worth more than Rs 1.8 crore, 156.411 kg of drugs worth over Rs 72 crore and more than 1,200 banned injections.

Law enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 6.36 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement said.

Polling for all the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on February 8. PTI BM BM DV DV