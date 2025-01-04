Delhi polls: Parties go tech-savvy, use AI for creative campaigns, sharp jibes

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) With Assembly elections in Delhi due in February, political parties are using Artificial Intelligence to churn out creative ads and visuals -- projecting their leaders as heroes and targeting rivals with sharp jibes.

Advertisment

From calling its supremo Arvind Kejriwal the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) to portraying him as "Delhi ka Beta" (Son of Delhi), the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is creatively leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its campaigns.

On the other hand, the BJP is labelling Kejriwal as the "Original Mahathag" (master conman) in AI-generated videos and posters.

In one instance, a scene from Amitabh Bachchan's movie "Baghban", which depicts parents enduring neglect from their children despite their sacrifices, was modified with AI to feature Kejriwal, emphasising that "Delhi ka Beta" will never abandon the people.

Advertisment

Delhi BJP's X handle also has multiple ad clips, including videos featuring Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi.

In one such video, Atishi is shown praising Kejriwal for his announcement to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 to Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras if re-elected in Delhi.

"What you announced will make everyone happy," Atishi is heard saying in the video, to which Kejriwal responds, "Yes, now they will not call me anti-Hindu." He also refers to the people of Delhi as "innocent" and calls the scheme a "chunavi jhulma" (election gimmick), emphasising the slogan "Chunao Khatam, Vada Khatam" (Promises end after elections).

Advertisment

The X platform has become a battleground for political parties, where they are using twists and turns to attract voters.

Background music, posters, and videos showcasing their schemes and targeting each other have filled the platform.

Basic issues like education, health, water, and roads are being highlighted by all parties, along with promises of what they will do if elected to power. They also claim that if the other party wins, it will take away these benefits from the people.

Advertisment

Targeting each other on voter-related issues, both parties are leaving no opportunity unused.

The BJP has shared a poster of Kejriwal with the tagline "Farzi Voters Se Ishq Hai" (He loves fake voters), calling him the "Original Mahathag" (master conman).

At its recent press conferences, BJP was seen flashing posters generated using AI. In one such poster, Kejriwal's face was replaced with the movie character Chhota Pandit from "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" with the tagline "Chunavi Hindu".

Advertisment

Targeting the Congress, the AAP has released a video with the tagline "Congress Hogi Dilli Mein Lapata" (Congress will vanish in Delhi).

The video includes a clip of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh saying in an interview that the Congress would face no losses in the coming elections because it secured zero seats in the last polls, and the outcome would be the same this year as well.

The AAP highlighted this remark, referring to its leader as "Savage Singh".

Advertisment

Similarly, taking a cue from the recent controversy surrounding some remarks on BR Ambedkar, Kejriwal shared an AI-generated video where he is seen standing before a massive statue of Ambedkar, bowing his head in respect.

"Apna Apmaan Seh Lenge, Par Apka Nahi (We can endure insults to ourselves, but not to you)," Kelriwal could be heard saying in the video.

Elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February. The AAP, which has been ruling Delhi since 2015, is locked in a direct fight with the BJP, as Kejriwal has ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Congress despite both being part of the INDIA bloc. PTI NSM ARI