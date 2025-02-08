Delhi polls: People upheld democracy, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Hailing BJP's victory in Delhi assembly polls, Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said people upheld democracy though AAP thought that votes could be bought with freebies.

Delhi slapped AAP and Congress with reality, he said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Attacking AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, he alleged that the "shameless politician" pulled every dirty trick in the book, but Delhi crushed the "theatrics".

"They thought votes could be bought with freebies, but the people upheld democracy better than the so-called folks holding the Constitution in hand and spewing false claims," Kumar said.

— Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) February 8, 2025

Delhi made the right choice for progress and development by reinforcing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said.

Kejriwal, who thought he was invincible and cannot be defeated by Modi, had to eat the humble pie, he said.

In an indirect reference to BRS, he said the outcome of the Delhi polls is a strong lesson for the regional party and that "no amount of scams, jail dramas, or fake victimhood will fool the people into electing them to power again".

Taking a swipe at BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, he said, "#TwitterTillu & Co take a note - going to jail after doing scam will not make one CM".

The BJP is set to end its 27-year drought in Delhi as the party was headed for a nearly two-third majority in the 70-member assembly.