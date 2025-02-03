Delhi Polls: Punjab Congress chief Warring says party committed to developing capital

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Two days before Delhi goes to polls, Lok Sabha MP and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday reiterated the party's commitment to development in the capital.

Addressing a public meeting in support of Satish Luthra, the Congress candidate from the Shakur Basti Assembly constituency, Warring said, "Congress is dedicated to ensuring development for all, and Luthra is the right leader to drive progress in Shakur Basti. I urge you to support him and strengthen the Congress." "Luthra is a true public servant who has consistently worked for the welfare of the people," he added.

Expressing gratitude, Luthra said, "My goal is not just to win the election, but to address the concerns of the people. Providing better facilities to every resident of Shakur Basti is my top priority. I am committed to working tirelessly to turn your aspirations into reality." Several local leaders also voiced their support for Luthra, emphasising the need for a strong and dedicated leader to represent the constituency.