Delhi polls: Rs 3.05 lakh cash seized in Dashratpuri

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) In violation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of in Delhi assembly polls, the police has seized Rs 3.05 lakh during vehicle checking in Dasrathpuri, an official said on Friday.

The cash was recovered from the storage compartment of a scooter during routine checks on Thursday.

The MCC came into effect in the national capital early January with the announcement assembly poll dates. The team was deployed to monitor illegal activities in the run-up to the elections.

During the late-night checking, a man riding a scooter was stopped, and upon inspection, Rs 3.05 lakh cash in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 notes was found hidden in the vehicle's storage compartment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

The accused has been identified as Vicky (30), a resident of Nasirpur in Palam. He failed to provide any valid documentation or a satisfactory explanation for the money.

Following the protocol, the police immediately alerted the senior officials and the cash was officially seized, he said. PTI BM NB