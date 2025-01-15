Delhi polls: Traffic woes, poor civic amenities plague CM Atishi's Kalkaji constituency

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Kalkaji Assembly segment in south Delhi, despite its affluence, yearns for congestion-free roads, proper sanitation facilities and upkeep of civic infrastructure ahead of the February 5 polls.

Represented by outgoing chief minister Atishi, who has been renominated by the AAP, the seat is set to witness a high-stakes showdown with BJP heavyweight and former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba also in the fray.

The voters in the area although appreciative of the health and education initiatives of the Delhi government, emphasised that more attention needs to be paid to fixing civic issues.

The Kalkaji constituency has a total of 1,94,515 voters, including 1,06,893 male voters, 87,617 female voters, and 5 transgender voters.

Areas including Maharani Bagh, Ishwar Nagar, New Friends Colony, Bharat Nagar, Sarai Jullena, Sukhdev Vihar, Sriniwaspuri, East of Kailash, Garhi East of Kailash, Shyam Nagar, Kalkaji, Giri Nagar, and Govindpuri are part of the Kalkaji constituency.

At the heart of Kalkaji lies the Kalkaji Mandir, a centuries-old temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. The area is also home to landmarks like the Lotus Temple and the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash.

The constituency is marked by two contrasting sides: one that is clean and developed, and the other burdened by traffic, pollution, narrow lanes, congested roads, potholes, and inadequate sewerage systems.

A lane with an open garbage dump next to a park near the Nehru Enclave Metro Station is a major eyesore for the residents and visitors.

Meena Sharma, a resident of Govindpuri near Kalkaji, told PTI, "We have to drive on roads filled with potholes, and streets with dumped garbage bags and sewage water. It's a mess, and sanitation work hasn't been carried out in a long time." Basic civic amenities remain a challenge in Kalkaji, with issues such as overflowing garbage, poor sanitation, poorly maintained parks, and blocked drains persisting. The sewers in particular lack adequate capacity for water flow, causing frequent overflows onto the roads.

"There are two sides to this constituency -- one that appears clean and well-maintained, and the other that struggles with neglected infrastructure," said Harbansal Lal, a 47-year-old resident of Kalkaji who owns a shop in the A-block Kalkaji market.

"The drainage systems have long-standing issues as water fails to pass through properly, often spilling onto the roads. These problems have remained unchanged for years," he added.

Sanjay Rawat, a retired government employee and a resident of Sant Nagar opposite the ISKCON temple, said traffic snarls remain a major concern for the area.

"Every year during festivals, the traffic situation here is unbearable. The jams are so severe that you can't take out your vehicle, hail a cab, or even find a rickshaw. We often have to walk for more than two km to escape the snarls," Rawat said.

He added, "We cannot completely blame the government for this issue but strict traffic and civic management are the need of the hour." Asked about the issues he would vote on, 55-year-old Dev Raj Swami, who resides near the Kalkaji Metro Station, said, "The problem is that every political party is indulging in blame game instead of fulfilling their responsibilities." "There is no coordination, and no one takes accountability for any work. This election, we will vote for basic issues like cleanliness, traffic management, and pollution, as these critical problems urgently need attention," he added.

Another resident of Kalkaji, an auto driver named Ravi, shared his perspective, "By the grace of Maa Kalka, everything is fine here".

Referring to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ravi said, "At least they are trying, so we still have hope. Their focus on health and education will benefit the young generation." The residents also said that the contest is between the BJP and the AAP with the Congress not posing a major challenge.

AAP won Kalkaji in the last two elections and is aiming for a hat-trick in next month's polls. In the 2020 elections, Atishi won the seat, defeating BJP's Dharambir Singh by a margin of 11,393 votes, while Congress candidate Shivani Chopra came third.

This time, Atishi is facing Bidhuri, a former South Delhi MP who has also served as a three-time MLA from Tughlakabad, winning elections in 2003, 2008, and 2013.

The Delhi election is scheduled for February 5, with the results to be announced on February 8. PTI NSM RHL