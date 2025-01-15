Delhi polls: Union minister Bittu campaigns in Hari Nagar, calls Kejriwal 'fraud', 'liar'

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday called AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal a "fraud" and a "liar".

Bittu campaigned in support of the BJP candidate from the Hari Nagar Assembly constituency, Sham Sharma, who filed his nomination papers and held a road show.

Talking to media persons, Bittu, who is the BJP leader from Punjab where the Aam Aadmi Party is in power, said, "He (Kejriwal) is a fraud and a liar." The people of Delhi will not trust him anymore, he added.

Claiming that the AAP government has "destroyed" Punjab, Bittu said the state has a debt of more than Rs 4 lakh crore as Kejriwal has "looted money from there to contest elections in Delhi".

Bittu said the AAP chief made several promises, including cash schemes, to the people of Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls there but none of them were fulfilled.

Kejriwal even reneged on the assurances that he gave to the people of Delhi ahead of the last Assembly elections, Bittu said, adding the AAP chief had vowed to make Delhi's roads like that of Singapore but failed to do so.

Urging the people to vote for the BJP, he said Delhi has been pushed back 15 years under the AAP regime and a lot of work needs to be done to make it a world-class city. PTI JP RHL