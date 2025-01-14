Delhi polls will expose 'jugalbandi' between Congress and BJP, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls will expose the "jugalbandi" between the Congress and the BJP.

Kejriwal said that he spoke just one line about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the response is coming from the BJP.

"Look how much trouble the BJP is facing. This Delhi election will perhaps expose the 'jugalbandi' going on behind the scenes between the Congress and the BJP for years," he said in a post on X.

गाली गलौज पार्टी के लोग दिल्ली की जनता को ख़रीदना चाहते हैं।



वक्त आ गया है इन बेईमानों को ये बताने का कि दिल्ली की जनता बिकाऊ नहीं है। इस देश का लोकतंत्र बिकाऊ नहीं है।



दिल्लीवालों से मेरी खास अपील - pic.twitter.com/HzpQZpgWFp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 14, 2025

The AAP supremo was referring to BJP IT department head Amit Malviya's post.

"Worry about the country later, save the New Delhi seat for now," Malviya said on X citing Kejriwal's response to Gandhi's attack on him.

Kejriwal holding the New Delhi seat since 2013 is pitted against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit this time.

In another post on X, Kejriwal said the AAP is fighting against the entire "rotten" system that needs to be changed in alliance with people.

"The BJP and Congress are parts of the same rotten system," he said.

The relations between the AAP and the Congress, both partners of the INDIA bloc, have been strained after they failed to enter into a pre-poll alliance for the Haryana Assembly polls last year.

Addressing an election rally in Seelampur on Monday, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kejriwal remain silent on the issue of caste census as they do not want people from the backward community, Dalits, tribals and minorities to get their due share.

Specifically targeting Kejriwal at his first public meeting for the Delhi polls, the Congress leader said that the AAP convenor was following Prime Minister Modi's "strategy of propaganda and false promises" despite rising pollution, corruption and inflation in the national capital.

Responding to the attack, Kejriwal said that Gandhi was trying to save his party while he was fighting to save the country. He also accused Gandhi of abusing him.

The AAP and the Congress contested the last Lok Sabha polls in 2024 sharing seats in Delhi. However, both parties are now independently fighting the assembly polls scheduled on February 5.