Delhi pollution: City hospitals see surge in patients with respiratory issues

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, hospitals across the city are witnessing a spike in the number of patients with respiratory issues.

Advertisment

While those with pre-existing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma are the worst hit, numerous people with no prior medical history are experiencing symptoms like chest congestion, headaches, and discomfort, doctors said.

"It's a tough time especially for those with lung and chest conditions as the air quality is putting additional strain on their health," said Dr. Amitesh Aggarwal, Director and Professor, Department of Medicine.

"Most of the patients coming in have pre-existing lung conditions like COPD or asthma," he added.

Advertisment

Aggarwal said such patients are experiencing a drop in oxygen saturation and breathing difficulties due to the rising pollution levels.

"Post-Covid, many people have lingering lung issues which reduces their capacity to cope with pollution. Mild chest congestion, headache, and nasal congestion are common complaints, but it's primarily those with existing conditions who are being severely impacted. The numbers have significantly increased," he said.

Delhi experienced a spike in pollution levels following Diwali, with a noticeable increase recorded on Sunday. The conditions have continued to deteriorate with the AQI edging closer to the severe zone in some areas on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The 24-hour average AQI recorded at 4 pm was reported at 381 on Monday, the second highest in the country. It was 373 on Tuesday.

More than 10 monitoring stations reported the AQI in the "severe" category with readings exceeding 400 since Sunday.

Experts warn that due to calm winds and no new western disturbances, the air quality is likely to remain in the "very poor" category or may even reach the "severe" level.

Advertisment

Most of the hospitals in the national capital are seeing a rise in patients visiting their outpatient departments (OPDs) and in severe cases, requiring immediate admission.

According to a doctor at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, patients are complaining of shortness of breath, throat irritation, excess mucus production, chest tightness, burning eyes, and blocked nasal passages.

"We are seeing patients with chest congestion, headaches, and nasal discomfort," he said, adding most of the patients are being treated in OPDs.

Advertisment

The doctors are also noticing a worrying trend -- young and seemingly healthy individuals are reporting new or recurring respiratory issues.

"People with no history of respiratory illness are coming to us to discuss preventative steps or to seek relief from symptoms that have flared up due to the pollution," he said.

Dr. Rajesh Chawla, Senior Consultant, Respiratory and Critical Care at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said, "People suffering the most are the elderly, very young, and those with comorbidities".

Advertisment

"Every year, we see an increase in the number of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses post-Diwali. It particularly affects those who already have respiratory conditions like asthma, COPD, and interstitial lung disease.

"Now, a concerning trend we're noticing is that many of these patients are experiencing incessant coughs that do not respond to usual medications... Treating these patients is becoming increasingly challenging," Chawla said.

Meanwhile, the doctors have advised vulnerable groups to limit outdoor activities, wear protective masks, and seek prompt medical advice if symptoms worsen.

Advertisment

Dr. Vivek Nangia, Vice Chairman and Head of Pulmonology at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, said, "With the increasing pollution levels, we anticipate a rise in health complications that could extend beyond respiratory issues, potentially impacting the heart and brain, leading to serious conditions like cardiac arrest or stroke." PTI NSM RHL