Delhi pollution: Cong holds 'Lok Sansad' to deliberate on solutions

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Monday organised a 'Lok Sansad' to discuss ways to check the capital's worsening air pollution, with party leaders and environmental experts calling for urgent and long-term measures to tackle the crisis.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav said the BJP-led central government did not allow a detailed discussion on pollution in Parliament, while the city government also failed to convene an all-party meeting on the issue.

In the absence of serious government efforts, he said, the Congress has taken the initiative to bring together experts and citizens to find solutions to the growing environmental emergency.

The 'Lok Sansad' saw the participation of environmentalists, doctors, teachers, RWAs, students, social workers, sanitation workers and legal experts.

The participants discussed the impact of air pollution on health and the need for coordinated action to ensure clean air for Delhi residents, a statement issued by the Congress said.

Yadav said the Congress will compile all suggestions emerging from the deliberations into a comprehensive document to be submitted to the government and shared with the public.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 400-500 is a serious public health concern, causing respiratory illnesses and affecting vulnerable sections the most, he said.

Highlighting data from the IIT-developed Decision Support System, Yadav said vehicular emissions contribute 51 to 53 per cent to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution during winter, with locally generated pollution rising sharply in recent years.

He said free or affordable public transport should be introduced to reduce the use of private vehicles.

Yadav said pollution, traffic congestion and social inequality are deeply interconnected, and stressed that accessible public transport is essential for protecting public health and the environment.

The Congress will continue to raise the issue until concrete and lasting solutions are implemented, he said.