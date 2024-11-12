Delhi Pollution: Gopal Rai distributes heaters to Secretariat workers to prevent bonfires

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday distributed heaters to night-shift workers at the Delhi Secretariat to discourage them from lighting bonfires to keep warm.

In a press conference here, he also highlighted that the national capital's air quality has yet to reach the ‘severe’ category this season, marking an improvement over previous years.

Rai said the Delhi government is working to improve air quality by addressing pollution sources associated with colder weather, such as open biomass burning for warmth.

He noted that Delhi's air quality has not yet reached the severe category this season due to several factors, including the long-term Winter Action Plan, a decrease in stubble-burning cases compared to previous years and favourable temperature and wind conditions.

“November 1st is usually when temperatures drop and smog from firecrackers and stubble burning becomes prevalent. But this year, we haven't seen a severe air quality day yet, and we aim to keep it that way,” Rai said.

The government is also expanding on its initiative to encourage Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) to provide heaters to society guards to reduce instances of bonfires, he said.

Heaters will be provided to all night-shift guards in government offices, Rai said, adding that private institutions and construction sites across Delhi have been asked to do the same.

This measure will help prevent biomass burning, which contributes to localised pollution spikes in the winter, he said. PTI NSM ARD RHL RHL