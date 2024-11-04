Delhi pollution increasing due to low wind speeds, says environment minister

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Air pollution in Delhi is increasing due to low wind speeds, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Delhi was blanketed by a thick layer of smog on Monday morning, with the air quality remaining on the higher end of the 'very poor' category.

Rai said, "According to weather experts, with a dip in temperature, the wind pressure is low in the city, due to which the pollution level is rising. The government is actively working on it." The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 373 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The data showed that 11 of the national capital's 39 monitoring stations recorded 'severe' pollution levels, with Air Quality Index readings above 400.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

Rai said he would review on Tuesday all measurements taken by various departments and agencies under the Winter Action Plan.

The environment minister also expressed hope that the Centre would convene a meeting regarding the use of artificial rain to mitigate the pollution problem.

Rai, who wrote to the Centre on the matter on October 23, said he would reach out again if the meeting was not convened. PTI MHS ARD SZM