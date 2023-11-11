Delhi pollution: MCD issued 383 challans for open burning of waste during November 1-10

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The MCD issued 383 challans to violators in Delhi for open burning of waste and other material during November 1-10, civic officials said on Saturday.

It also issued 823 challans -- amounting to Rs 1.72 crore -- for violations related to construction and demolition waste sites during the same period, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

Besides, 887 tandoors have either been removed or demolished as part of pollution control measures, it said. PTI KND SZM