Delhi pollution: Railway Board asks 4 zones to replace, convert non-compliant diesel generators

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Railway Board has asked four zones to replace or convert non-compliant diesel generator (DG) sets in line with the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for controlling air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

In a letter dated November 18, the Board told the Northern, North Central, North Western and West Central zones to "replace the non-compliant DG sets with compliant DG sets".

It added that if replacements are not possible, the zones can either convert the DG sets to dual fuel mode or install with a Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD).

The instruction followed a communication sent by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to the chairman of the Railway Board on October 26. The Committee had sought suitable directions to ensure compliance with the CAQM order on the use of only compliant DG sets.

"All units including Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Office establishments, Banks, Mobile Tower Buildings, Health Care Facilities, Railway Stations, Metro Stations, Bus Terminals, Embassies etc. under your jurisdiction are required to replace the non-compliant DG Sets with the compliant DG Sets or convert to Dual fuel mode or installed with RECD, as applicable, to control air pollution due to operation of DG sets," DPCC had said in its letter.

"You are also well aware that Delhi faces grave air pollution particularly in the winter season and the level of pollutants goes much beyond the prescribed standards for Ambient Air Quality," it added.

The DPCC said the whole Union Territory of Delhi has been declared as an Air Pollution Control area under the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. Further, the CAQM in NCR and adjoining areas has issued directions in 2023 and 2024 for the regulated use of DG sets to curb air pollution in Delhi.

The DPCC also cited five specific directions for DG sets of different capacities -- ranging from less than 19 kV to 800 kV -- along with the required actions for each category.