Delhi pollution: Some dos and don'ts suggested by medical experts

New Delhi: Following are the precautions medical experts have suggested in the wake of rising pollution in Delhi.
Dos
- Wear a mask when stepping out for work, market or other places.
- Wash eyes with water frequently.
- Carry wet wipes while stepping out.
- People having asthmatic conditions should carry inhalers.
- Use good-quality air purifiers at home, if one can.
Don'ts
- Don't venture out early morning to do exercises or for a walk.
- Keep outdoor activities minimal if having asthmatic, or respiratory conditions.
- Don't touch your eyes with hands while travelling on the road.
- Elderly people should keep indoors as much as possible.
- Don't self-medicate, consult a doctor when necessary.