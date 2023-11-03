Advertisment
Delhi pollution: Some dos and don'ts suggested by medical experts

NewsDrum Desk
03 Nov 2023
Representative Image

New Delhi: Following are the precautions medical experts have suggested in the wake of rising pollution in Delhi.

Dos

  1. Wear a mask when stepping out for work, market or other places.
  2. Wash eyes with water frequently.
  3. Carry wet wipes while stepping out.
  4. People having asthmatic conditions should carry inhalers.
  5. Use good-quality air purifiers at home, if one can.

Don'ts

  1. Don't venture out early morning to do exercises or for a walk.
  2. Keep outdoor activities minimal if having asthmatic, or respiratory conditions.
  3. Don't touch your eyes with hands while travelling on the road.
  4. Elderly people should keep indoors as much as possible.
  5. Don't self-medicate, consult a doctor when necessary.
