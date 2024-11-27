Delhi pollution: Students, parents hold protest near Parliament for clean air

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A group of students and their parents held a protest near Parliament, urging political leaders to address the problem of Delhi's deteriorating air quality.

The protesters gathered under a "Saanson Ke Liye Sansad Chalo" banner.

"We are deeply worried about how we will provide clean air to our children and the next generation if the situation continues to worsen," one of the parents at the protest said.

Among the protesters was nine-year-old Meera Purnima Vutts.

She said, "My father and I cough constantly due to the pollution. Some of my other family members are also experiencing health issues because of it." Bhavreen Kandhari, an environmentalist present at the protest, stressed the severity of the issue.

She said, "This is both a request and a reminder to the MPs that the city is choking. Every child is suffering. A recent survey showed that every third customer at chemist shops is a parent seeking medicines for their child." "Many children are dependent on nebulisers and antibiotics. The polluted air is robbing 12 years of their lives. We urge the government to bring clean air into the national conversation, take decisive action, and demonstrate the political will to protect us. After all, we elected our representatives to speak for us," she added.

The protesters raised placards with messages of "Save Our Children's Lungs", "My Right to Breathe", and "Act on Air Pollution Now" to emphasise the urgency of the situation.

Atul Kumar, a member of the environment group Earth Warriors, wore an oxygen mask and carried an oxygen cylinder to symbolise the future he fears for future generations.

"The air we grew up breathing was clean. Will we be able to provide the same to our children?" he asked.

Kumar also called for collective responsibility. "While the government must act, we also need to take initiatives to reduce pollution." Devalina Kohli, speaking on behalf of the parents, said, "We gathered peacefully, as citizens and parents, to demand clean air -- our fundamental right. Yet, instead of support, we were forced to return home. It is heartbreaking that, even as our children struggle to breathe, meaningful action remains absent." PTI SHB SHB SZM SZM