Delhi: Portion of building collapses in Uttam Nagar; rescue operation underway

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A portion of a building collapsed in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi on Friday, prompting a rescue operation amid concerns that some people may be trapped under the rubble, an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The officer further said that a call regarding the incident was received at 3.10 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Rescue operations are underway and efforts are on to clear the rubble and search for trapped people, he added.

Earlier, the DFS reported than a building had collapse and the police clarified later that a portion of the building had collapsed.

Meanwhile, multiple police teams also reached the spot to assist in the rescue operation.

A police source said some construction work was underway when a portion of the building collapsed, trapping a woman and some other workers under the debris.