Delhi: Power consumers increase by over 10 per cent in last three years

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The number of power consumers in the national capital increased by 10 per cent in the last three years, according to the 'Delhi Statistical Handbook, 2023' released recently by the city government.

The statistics showed that the number of power consumers grew by over 6.5 lakh from 61,97,877 in 2019-20 to 68,51,336 in 2022-23.

The total number of 68,51,336 consumers in 2022-23 included 57,43,093 domestic, 10,23,864 commercial and 27,578 industrial category consumers. The remaining consumers included public water works, street lighting agencies and others, data showed.

The handbook also showed a drop in power generation in Delhi during the same period.

In 2019-20, the power generation, including purchases from other states and sources, was 35,419 million units. It stood at 33,898 million units in 2022-23.

The 33,898 million units of power generated in 2022-23 included 30,974 million units purchased from other states, the figures revealed.

In 2022-23, the domestic consumption of electricity was 17,779 million units followed by 6,970 million units for commercial purposes, 3,104 million units for industrial purposes and the rest for water works pumps, street lighting and other purposes, according to the statistical handbook. PTI VIT AS AS