Delhi: Power discoms colluding with AAP for windfall gains, says BJP, demands probe

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, calling for an investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the power distribution companies, or discoms.

Advertisment

A BJP delegation, led by party's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of helping the discoms score undue financial gains.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP on the accusation.

"We have met the LG and demanded an inquiry into the role of Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government in providing windfall gains to the discoms in Delhi and seeking recovery of the Delhi government utilities with the power distribution companies," Sachdeva said.

Advertisment

He alleged that AAP leaders received kickbacks from the power companies and questioned why the Kejriwal-led government did not revoke the licence of the private companies that have consistently reported losses.

"It is a strange irony that all three power discoms sell electricity at the same rates, purchase it at the same rates, and supply it through the same Transco network, yet one consistently makes a profit while the other two continue to operate at a loss," the BJP leader said.

New Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj last week pointed out that the losses of the two discoms were categorised as regulatory assets, now exceeding Rs 21,000 crore.

Advertisment

She criticised the private firm managing the discoms, suggesting that consistent financial losses signal mismanagement and potential collusion with the AAP government.

Swaraj said that the Delhi government owes power generation companies Rs 26,638 crore due to delay in payments. PTI MHS MHS VN VN