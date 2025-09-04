Delhi power discoms on alert with flooding in low-lying areas

New Delhi, Sept 4 (PTI) Delhi's power discoms are on high alert and working round-the-clock to maintain power supply in the low-lying areas, officials said on Thursday. Restoration is being prioritised strictly based on safety conditions and official clearance, while the discoms continue to work closely with civic authorities, the Flood Control department, and disaster management teams, they said. With the Yamuna in spate, several low-lying localities along the river, such as Yamuna Bazaar Ghat, Chabi Ganj, Mori Gate, Badarpur Khadar Village, Nanaksar Gurdwara, Pakistani Refugee Camp, Usmanpur Khadar Village, and Garhi Mandu Khadar Village, have been flooded. Some of the other areas facing inundation were Behlolpur Yamuna River Front in Nizamuddin, Jaitpur Part-2 Khadda Colony (I & J Block), D-1 Vishwakarma Colony in Sarita Vihar, Geetanjali Enclave, and Tikri Kalan, officials said. Mundka, in particular, experienced flooding due to Mungeshpur drain breach along the Haryana border, which led to water entering parts of Geetanjali Enclave and Tikri Kalan, they said. Power is on in relief camps, while restoration in affected areas has been kept in abeyance till water recedes, a spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL said.

Electricity in these areas will be restored after a comprehensive electrical safety check is completed and a clearance from the authorities, the person said. "BSES discoms have adopted a range of preventive and response measures to handle the flood situation effectively. These include 24x7 surveillance of vulnerable areas, regular patrolling, preventive disconnections in waterlogged localities, current leakage detection drives, and the deployment of sandbags at substations to minimise waterlogging," he said. Temporary connections are being provided at relief camps to ensure continuity of essential services, he said. According to the spokesperson, the BSES is strengthening its infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events. Substations in flood-prone areas have been elevated, motorised ring main units (RMUs) have been installed for remote operations, and bare parts of substations have been insulated, he said. PTI VIT VN VN