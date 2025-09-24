Delhi: Prime accused in Subhash Place armed robbery case held after three months

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The crime branch of Delhi Police has arrested the prime accused in an armed robbery case in which a salesman was stabbed and jewellery worth more than Rs 50 lakh were looted from a shop in Subhash Place, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as 19-year-old Khyam alias Fahim, a resident of Mangolpuri, had been on the run, he said.

According to police, on June 12, three armed assailants had entered a shop near Kohat Enclave metro station, stabbed the salesman and looted gold and silver jewellery, while their accomplices kept a watch outside the store.

A case on the incident was registered at Subhash Place police station.

"While some of the accused, including Jitender and co-conspirators Vijay Kumar, Vishal Sain and Shivam were caught earlier, Khyam, who had stabbed the victim, had been absconding," said the official said.

Acting on tip-off, the crime branch team tracked down the accused and arrested him on Tuesday.

During interrogation, Khyam told police that after the death of his father, his family faced financial hardships. He dropped out after Class 8 and was working as a parking security guard. Lured by the prospect of easy money, he joined others in planning and executing the robbery, they said. PTI BM BM RUK RUK