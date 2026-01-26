Delhi prisons release 37 lifers on Republic Day; e-parole system rolled out

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) On the 77th Republic Day, Delhi prisons released 37 life convicts on the recommendation of the Sentence Reviewing Board and announced the launch of an e-parole online system aimed at faster processing of parole applications for convicted inmates, officials said.

Director General (Prisons) S B K Singh unfurled the national flag at the prisons headquarters, where a combined parade by Delhi jail staff, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) and paramilitary forces was organised.

Addressing the gathering, Singh announced a government remission for convicts maintaining good conduct in jail. The remission ranges from 20 to 90 days for women convicts and male convicts above the age of 65 years, while other convicts will receive remission ranging from 15 to 60 days, depending on the period of sentence already served, he said.

Singh noted that a total of 37 life convicts were released based on the Sentence Reviewing Board's recommendations. He added that a total of 148 cases were reviewed by the board, and decisions are currently being submitted to the government.

Highlighting reformative measures, Singh said several skill development programmes for inmates have been initiated or streamlined, including organic farming, animal husbandry and the expansion of products manufactured in Tihar Jail factories. He said the prison department has recently received an order from the Delhi government's Education Department to manufacture 10,000 school desks.

To enhance inmates' skills, reduce stress and promote self-reliance, the jail administration has strengthened collaboration with non-governmental organisations through the 'NGOs in Tihar' website. The platform aims to ensure a transparent and systematic process for NGO participation, allowing only credible and committed organisations to work for inmate welfare, Singh said.

In a crucial step towards modernisation, Singh announced that 100 per cent of court appearances for inmates will soon be conducted through video conferencing, using 840 video conferencing units. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with transporting inmates to court.

Additionally, parole applications will be processed and concluded more quickly due to the newly introduced e-parole system, he said.

Singh further mentioned that staff morale has been enhanced through timely promotions and financial benefits. In the past year, promotions were granted to 11 deputy superintendents-I, 29 deputy superintendents-II, 85 assistant superintendents, 38 head matrons, and 484 head warders.

Praising the dedication of prison personnel, he said their discipline, sensitivity and professionalism despite limited resources were commendable. This year, eight personnel will receive the DG Disc, 17 personnel will receive the AIG/DIG appreciation, and 21 TSP personnel will receive the AIG/DIG appreciation.

The DG also emphasised the importance of inmate participation in corrective measures and assured that new initiatives for reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration would be implemented in the near future. PTI BM MPL MPL