Delhi: Probe launched after video of man hitting cyclist while showcasing stunts surfaces

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A video of a man showcasing stunts while travelling in an autorickshaw and hitting a cyclist on the Signature flyover in north Delhi has surfaced on social media prompting police to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Police said that the video was shared widely on social media.

A senior traffic police official said that strict action will be taken in the matter.

The traffic in charge and Assistant Commissioner of Police of Traffic have been directed to search for the accused and the offending vehicle and take immediate action, an official said. PTI BM NSD NSD