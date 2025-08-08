Delhi: Proclaimed offender arrested in 2024 murder case

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A man, who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2024 murder case, was arrested from the Azadpur area, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Zuber Ahmad Vani, hails from the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and had been on the run since the incident occurred in June of last year.

Vani, who worked as a labourer in a godown, was wanted in connection with the murder case registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station, and was declared a proclaimed offender on September 25, 2024, the police said.

"Acting on specific information, the Crime Branch team tracked Vani’s movements and launched a focused operation. He was apprehended from Azadpur," said the officer.

On June 16 last year, Vani had an argument with a driver at the godown. The altercation turned violent when Vani's friend, Kamlesh, got involved. Kamlesh physically restrained the victim while Vani allegedly struck him multiple times with bricks, inflicting severe injuries. Subsequently, the victim was taken to the Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.