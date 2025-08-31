Delhi: Proclaimed offender held in 2015 Dabri murder-cum-robbery case

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a decade-old case of murder and robbery in the Dabri area, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Lalit Saini, a native of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, was wanted in connection with the killing of an auto driver during a robbery in 2015, the police said.

According to the police, Saini, along with his associates Vishal alias Kaua and Sajan, allegedly stabbed Hazari Lal, an auto driver and fled with his belongings. The victim succumbed to his injuries.

During the trial, Saini stopped appearing before the court and was declared a proclaimed offender, according to the police.

"Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near the Dwarka court complex and Saini was apprehended," said the officer.

During interrogation, Saini allegedly told the police that he had committed several crimes in Delhi before being arrested in the 2015 murder case.

After being released on bail, he absconded and stopped attending hearings, which led to him being declared a proclaimed offender. Further investigation is underway, officials said. PTI BM MPL MPL