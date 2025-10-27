Delhi: Proclaimed offender held in 2015 robbery case

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A proclaimed offender wanted in a 2015 robbery case in Delhi's Bindapur area has been arrested after evading trial for several years, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, on October 23, a team received a tip-off that Vinod Kumar (33), who had been declared a proclaimed offender, would visit his rented accommodation in Uttam Nagar’s Chankya Palace.

"Acting on the input, a team laid a trap and apprehended the accused when he arrived at the spot. During questioning, Kumar told the team that he had come to meet his wife and sister on the occasion of a festival," the officer said.

Kumar admitted that he had stopped attending court proceedings after getting bail in 2015, the officer said.

The police further said that Kumar worked at food stalls and dhabas. In 2015, he was involved in an altercation with a car driver over a road accident, following which he snatched the driver's money and mobile phone. PTI BM ANM NB