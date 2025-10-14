Delhi: Property dealer-turned-gangster held for murder in Bhalswa Dairy

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old property dealer-turned-criminal has been arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring another last year in outer north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Prince Chauhan, is also wanted in several other cases of murder, armed robbery and kidnapping, he said.

Police said that in October last year, Chauhan, along with his associates, allegedly opened fire on Nasir Pehalwan and his relatives following a quarrel. Two people, Shahrukh and Naushad, suffered bullet injuries in the attack, and Naushad later succumbed to his injuries.

A case was registered under sections 103 (1) (murder), 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and 3 (5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act against Chauhan.

Four of his associates, Juber, Ankit alias Vicky, Shakeel and Shivam alias Shubham alias Shibu, have already been arrested in the case. But Chauhan was absconding since the incident.

He was also declared a proclaimed offender in two separate cases -- a 2020 murder case in Shaheen Bagh and an armed robbery case in Narela Industrial Area.

Police arrested Chauhan after receiving information about his movements.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he led a local gang in the Bhalswa Dairy and outer north Delhi areas, engaged in violent rivalries for territorial dominance. He and his associates had earlier killed a rival, Inderjeet alias Honey, a known bad character of the Bhalswa Dairy police station, in 2020.

The accused has a history of involvement in at least six criminal cases, including murder, robbery and kidnapping, registered across Delhi.

"Proclamation proceedings had also been initiated against him in two other cases of murder and robbery in Bhalswa Dairy and Vasant Kunj South," a senior police officer said.

Chauhan is a B.Com graduate from a college in Alipur, and worked as a property dealer before turning to crime 'for easy money and influence in his area'. PTI SSJ HIG