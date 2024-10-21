Delhi: Prostitution racket busted in unisex salon in Mahipalpur, 3 held

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A prostitution trafficking racket operating under the guise of a unisex salon in southwest Delhi was busted and four women were rescued, including a woman were arrested, police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off a raid was conducted at Vasant Kunj North of Mahipalpur area on October 19, during which Amarjeet Diwivedi (21), a broker Rahul Kumar (22) and a woman Shilpi (40), who was working as a manager at the salon were arrested, they said.

Three woman were also rescued during the raid, they said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM OZ