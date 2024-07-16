Delhi: PUCC centres remain shut for day 2 amid strike by petrol dealers over fee hike

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The PUCC centres at Delhi's petrol pumps remained shut for a second straight day on Tuesday as part of a strike called by petrol dealers to voice dissatisfaction over a proposed hike in the pollution-certificate charges.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said 300 pollution under control certificate (PUCC) centres located at places other than petrol pumps were open and people could visit those.

The indefinite strike call was given by the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association (DPDA) as it felt the hike was not commensurate with their operational costs.

On July 11, the Delhi government increased the PUCC charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles after a gap of about 13 years. The hike ranges between Rs 20 and Rs 40.

The new rates will be effective as soon as the government notifies them, Gahlot had said earlier.

In a statement on Sunday, the DPDA said the PUCC rates were last revised in 2011 after a gap of six years and the percentage increase was more than 70.

"The rate hike announced by the Delhi government now after 13 years is merely 35 per cent, whereas all our expenses in the operation of a PUCC centre have increased multiple times, with just the wages having increased three times from 2011 to 2024," the statement said.

A transport department official said the hike has been proposed keeping in mind the interest of the customers and petrol dealers.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gahlot said a list of 300 Delhi government-authorised PUCC centres located at places other than petrol pumps has been uploaded on the transport department's website.

He said 1,375 vehicles were checked at these centres on Monday and at least 1,464 were checked on Tuesday.

"The list of all these pollution-checking centres is available on the transport department's website. Drivers can get their vehicles' pollution checked at these places," Gahlot said.

According to officials, there are around 950 PUCC centres in Delhi, including around 600 at petrol pumps.

Gahlot said given the increasing number of vehicles in the capital, the government is seriously considering opening some more pollution-testing centres.

To set up a PUCC centre, a cabin measuring 2.5 mtr x 2.5 mtr is needed so that machines can be placed in it. Besides, a power connection is also required. The main problem is parking space for vehicles at these centres. Keeping this in mind, the government is considering starting the application process for setting up such centres soon.

Gahlot said some resident welfare associations (RWAs) are also ready to provide space for setting up PUCC centres. Talks will be started soon with these RWAs as well as big hotels and commercial centres, the minister added.

The transport department has increased the rates following continuous requests from the DPDA for a fee hike. PTI SLB RC