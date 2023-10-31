Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan asked to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to file affidavits stating steps taken by them to control air pollution.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice SK Kaul directed them to file an affidavit within a week.

The bench also comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and P K Mishra said crop burning is one of the main reasons for air pollution in Delhi.

The top court had earlier sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the steps being taken to control air pollution in and around Delhi.