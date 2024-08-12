Delhi put on 'yellow' alert after morning rainfall

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A 'yellow' warning was issued after parts of Delhi recorded rainfall on Monday, the weather office said.

Central, south, southwest and east Delhi recorded rainfall during the morning, it added.

Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 100 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature was expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 53 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI MHS NSM SZM