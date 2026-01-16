Delhi PWD begins construction work on Modi Mill, Savitri Cinema flyovers

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Public Works Department has begun work on flyovers at south Delhi's Modi Mill and Savitri Cinema intersections, but officials have identified the presence of multiple utility and power lines in the project area.

Pending for several years, the Delhi government recently approved the budget for the construction of a six-lane, 1.5 km-long flyover extension from the Modi Mill railway overbridge to the Nehru Place bus depot and a three-lane, single-carriageway, 900-meter flyover at the Savitri Cinema junction.

"There are several electrical cables, including low-tension and high-tension lines, passing through the project area both underground and overhead, affecting the ramp and box portions of the underpass. Additionally, two numbers of 1200 mm diameter pipelines, along with a stormwater drain, are crossing the project area," a Public Works Department (PWD) official said.

As the tenders have been floated for the construction work, the contractors will have to do a complete survey of the project site to also identify any other utility lines and existing trees in the area, he added.

Construction will be carried out at a total cost of Rs 352 crore for both flyovers. After completion, the Modi Mill flyover extension would go over two junctions on Outer Ring Road, one on Captain Gaur Marg and one on Maa Anand Mai Marg.

"Apart from flyovers, a new drainage system will be developed to keep the area free from any possible water stagnation. New drains will be integrated with the existing drainage system available in the nearby area," officials added.

At Savitri Cinema, the PWD will be constructing a second flyover parallel to the existing single flyover. According to residents, in the past few years, traffic congestion has been increasing on the road stretch due to the slowing down of vehicles in front of the GK Enclave metro station. The existing flyover was constructed in 2001 with only a single carriageway.

The need for a second flyover was identified by the authorities in 2016, and a basic plan was also prepared and approved by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC).

Last year in December, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a review meeting on these projects to decongest the Outer Ring Road with senior officials and gave the financial approval to the projects.

Directions have been issued to the PWD officials to also construct a service road, footpath, cycle track, footover bridge and bus shelters along the flyovers. Put in place a proper traffic management plan when construction on the ground commences.

"The existing FOB near Modi Mill flyover will be dismantled, and in addition to horticulture work and landscaping under the flyovers, a new cycle track and footpath will be constructed," officials said.

As per the plan, once operational, the flyovers will provide signal-free movement, improve traffic speeds, and eliminate congestion at key junctions, particularly at Captain Gaur Marg-Outer Ring Road and Outer Ring Road-GK-II Road. PTI SSM HIG