Delhi: PWD directs officials to check misuse of govt residential accommodation

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Public Works Department is going to start an exercise to ensure the government's residential accommodation is not misused by allottees. The department has directed its officials to carry out regular inspections to ensure that residents do not sublet or construct unauthorised structures in the residential spaces.

In an office memorandum issued on July 16, the department said that several complaints have been received from the allottees regarding unauthorized constructions around the Delhi Administration flats of the city government which cause inconvenience to other allottees.

The order said the Executive Engineer (Civil) of the PWD are also the estate officers of the area belonging to the body falling under their respective territorial jurisdiction, including roads, government offices.

"The Executive Engineers (Delhi Administration Flats, GNCTD) are hereby directed to check the un-authorised construction in their respective jurisdiction area and take strict and necessary action to remove the un-authorised constructions around the flats. The cost of such demolition may be forwarded to Allotment Branch for recovery from the allottee," it said.

The subject of the memorandum read, "Instruction to carry out regular inspections/checks to stamp out the misuse of Govt. Residential Accommodation i.e. Overstaying, Subletting, Unauthorized occupations & unauthorised construction." The memorandum cited para 18(i) of the GPRA Rules which states no person can erect an unauthorised structure in any part of the residence.

It also noted that according to point 5A (1) of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Acts, 1971, no person shall erect or place or raise any building or (any movable or immovable structure or fixture).

"It has also come to notice that the concerned Executive Engineers have not taken any action against these unauthorised constructions," the order said.

The order directed the allottees to "remove any unauthorised building or fixture or immovable structure from their allotted premises".

"If the allottee do not comply with this order, the said unauthorized building/fixture/ immovable structure erected shall be demolished by the Executive Engineer and the expenses of such removal shall be recovered from concerned allottee," it read. PTI SLB AS AS