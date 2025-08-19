Delhi PWD eyes public spaces beneath 94 flyovers to develop into functional zones

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) In a move aimed at reclaiming underutilised urban spaces, the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has identified 94 flyovers across the city where public amenities can be developed beneath the structures, officials said on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to transform these often-encroached-upon, untidy and neglected areas into vibrant, functional zones that serve public needs and enhance the city's aesthetics.

"Depending on the space available underneath a flyover, a decision will be taken on which kind of public amenities will be set up. We have issued a tender to carry out the survey of all the flyovers identified," an official said.

According to the plan, public amenities include a primary health clinic, electric vehicle-charging stations, playing areas, offices and even reading rooms and libraries.

However, this is not the first time that such an initiative has been planned. In 2022, the PWD carried out an experiment under its streetscaping project, where a portion under the Lajpat Nagar flyover's underdeck in south Delhi was painted with multiple colours and a "sports facility" was to come up with full-fledged badminton and squash courts in the space to provide people with the opportunity to play. But the space lies in a dilapidated condition now.

"The company will have to study the site conditions and prepare project reports, along with drawings, of the type of infrastructure that can be developed. Also, a revenue model for the project, as the facility will be developed on the PPP model," the tender said.

Earlier, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had proposed the "adopt a flyover" project based on the public-private partnership model (PPP) for cleanliness and better care of road infrastructure.

"The objective of this exercise is to propose sustainable, inclusive and context-sensitive design solutions that not only reflect the unique character of each location but also contribute to the broader urban fabric of Delhi," the official added.

Space of approximately 80,000 square metres has been identified underneath these flyovers and the project report has to be submitted in nine months. Some of the longest flyovers identified are the ones at Africa Avenue, Chirag Delhi, IIT, Moti Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Rani Jhansi, Shahdara, Wazirabad etc. As part of beautification, the PWD usually undertakes painting and horticulture work under the flyovers. PTI SSM RC