Delhi PWD forms 4-member unit to overlook projects

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Delhi Public Works Department has constituted a four-member monitoring unit for the timely completion of several projects recently assigned to it, officials said on Monday.

The committee, which will have an executive engineer, an architect and two assistant engineers, will submit a fortnightly report.

"The unit will monitor the timeline of various important tenders, issues related to air quality monitoring and dust mitigation measures," PWD said in an order.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently ordered the installation of 1,000 water sprinklers on streetlight poles across the city. The job will be undertaken by the PWD with four sprinklers planned for every 250 municipal wards.

Delhi government has identified 233 traffic congestion points, of which 123 are under the jurisdiction of PWD.

Traffic at all these points must be eased by June this year, Gupta has ordered.

The unit will also look into various proposals to be sent to the central government by the PWD for funding and other aid from national bodies like NHAI.