Delhi PWD got around 40 calls about waterlogging, most drained by early morning

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The Delhi Public Works Department received around 40 calls complaining about waterlogging due to heavy overnight rain and most of the affected spots were drained by early morning, officials said on Sunday.

The city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded winds gusting up to 82 kmph and 81.2 mm of rain in six hours -- between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am. Palam gauged 68.1 mm of rain, Pusa 71 mm, Mayur Vihar 48 mm, Narela 30 mm, and Delhi University 29 mm.

Public Works Department (PWD) department officials said the rain led to waterlogging at the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, Timarpur main market, Peeragarhi Chowk, near New Delhi Railway Station, Greater Kailash-2, ITO and underpasses at Dhaula Kuan, Palam, Azadpur, Minto Road and Zakhira.

"Most of the waterlogging spots were cleared by early morning, and traffic is moving normally now. Quick response teams with pumps were deployed at all locations by around 5 am to drain the water," an official said.

There were not many incidents of large trees getting uprooted. In many cases, branches had broken off and they have been removed, the official added.

In a high-level meeting held on May 16 over the city's monsoon preparedness, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stressed the urgent need to expedite preparations for the monsoon season.

She instructed the heads of departments present at the meeting to complete the desilting of all city drains by the end of May. PTI SSM NSD NSD