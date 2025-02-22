Delhi PwD minister Parvesh Verma inspects civic infra development projects

New Delhi: Delhi PwD Minister Parvesh Verma inspected several key Public Works Department projects on Saturday to accelerate infrastructure development in the city, according to an official statement.

During his visit, Verma reviewed the construction progress on the Bhairo Marg-Sarai Kale Khan stretch and the Barapullah Phase-3 flyover, the statement read.

He directed officials to ensure the timely completion of these projects to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity, it stated.

Emphasising the need for quality construction, Verma said, "The roads should last for at least 10 - 15 years, even though their official lifespan is five years. The quality should be such that they remain in good condition for a long time."

He also inspected the Moolchand underpass, which has been prone to severe waterlogging during the monsoon. To address this issue, he reviewed the ongoing installation of advanced Japanese pumps aimed at improving drainage and preventing flooding, it read.

"There are several areas in Delhi that experience waterlogging during the monsoon, and Moolchand underpass is one of them. I have instructed officials to take all necessary measures before the rainy season to prevent water accumulation. Proper drainage systems must be in place, and pumps should be installed on time," he said.

Verma further emphasised that these initiatives align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a cleaner, greener, and more developed Delhi.

He added, "We are committed to transforming Delhi into a world-class city with better roads, efficient drainage systems, and overall beautification."