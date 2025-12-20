Delhi PWD minister inspects key road corridors in South Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday conducted an on-ground inspection of road conditions, and ongoing and completed projects across key corridors in South Delhi.

The inspection, carried out as part of the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, covered a stretch from MSO Building to Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand, BRT Road, Chirag Delhi, IIT Delhi and R K Puram.

Senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board and Department of Irrigation accompanied the minister in a bus.

The minister examined the road resurfacing quality, traffic movement, junction improvements, footpaths, drainage systems, pedestrian subways, retaining walls and road wall paintings.

"The roads have improved in Delhi and several tenders have been completed. At regular intervals, I take along officials in a bus and inspect the roads together. This ensures that what is shown in files is actually visible on the ground, and that the quality delivered matches what was promised," Singh said.

He directed officials to flag unfinished works, quality deviations and issues in coordination with other agencies and ensure time-bound corrective action.

"Governance cannot happen from air-conditioned offices alone. When officers see the ground reality themselves, accountability increases and results improve. 'Government on Wheels' is about making the system answerable to the people of Delhi," the minister said.

He also interacted with field engineers and staff, issuing on-the-spot directions to expedite pending works, with emphasis on pedestrian safety, smooth traffic flow and long-term durability of roads.

'Government on Wheels' is part of a continuing series of inspection drives aimed at institutionalising field-based governance and delivering measurable improvements in Delhi's road infrastructure, officials said. PTI SLB RUK RUK