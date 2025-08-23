Delhi PWD minister launches 'Government on Wheels' initiative to understand issues

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) In a bid to make governance more visible on the ground, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday launched the "Government on Wheels" initiative with a 47-kilometre-long inspection of the Outer Ring Road.

During the inspection, senior officials from multiple departments travelled together on a single bus, aiming to understand the issues faced by the people on the roads.

"Too often, officials sit in their offices and list out problems on paper without offering real solutions. This is why we have launched this new concept of development in Delhi -- bringing all departments together in one bus, on one road, at one time. When they see the reality, when they witness how citizens are suffering, then the solutions become immediate and actionable," said Verma.

The four-hour inspection included halts at various congestion points and problematic stretches where commuters reportedly face regular difficulties. Issues such as footpath encroachments, damaged and uneven road surfaces, neglected drainage systems, and sanitation lapses were identified during the drive.

At each site, officials were directed to prepare time-bound solutions. According to officials, the presence of multiple departments allowed for on-the-spot coordination, leading to more immediate and practical responses.

"The Outer Ring Road inspection was not only about highlighting deficiencies but also about showcasing the government's determination to transform Delhi's infrastructure," Verma said.

The minister further added that the "Government on Wheels" initiative would be expanded to cover other major stretches in the city, with the goal of improving service delivery and infrastructure upkeep through greater accountability and direct intervention.

"Governance cannot remain locked inside meeting rooms. If the public lives on the road, we must work on the road. The 'Government on Wheels' initiative is about solutions, accountability, and delivering visible results for the people of Delhi," the minister added.

Officials said that the campaign was conceived as a response to persistent urban grievances such as potholes, traffic bottlenecks, and open drains.