Delhi PWD minister launches Guru Ravi Dass Marg beautification project

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Friday launched a project for the strengthening and beautification of Guru Ravi Dass Marg in Kalkaji, according to a statement.

Under the project, footpaths will be repaired to make them user-friendly and the service road will receive a new look, she said. The beauty of the road will be enhanced with beautiful plants.

Guru Ravi Dass Marg is one of the most important and busy roads in Kalkaji used by lakhs of people for commuting daily. The transformation of the road will benefit them.

After the strengthening and beautification of Guru Ravi Dass Marg, connectivity to main roads from several colonies in Kalkaji will improve, she said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is working on mission mode to improve the city's roads, she said.

Stretching approximately four km, Guru Ravi Dass Marg connects Mata Anandmayee Marg and the Mehrauli-Badarpur road.

After its beautification, this road will become the identity of Kalkaji and every resident will be proud of it, she said.

"World-class road markings will be implemented. The footpath will be redesigned and repaired to make it more user-friendly. Splendid plants will be planted to enhance greenery in the central verge. Service lane will also be renovated," the statement added. PTI NIT SMN