Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspects drainage projects, launches new helpline for complaints

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma conducted inspections across multiple constituencies on Saturday, reviewing sanitation and drainage projects ahead of the summer and monsoon seasons.

He also announced a new four-digit PWD helpline (1908) to streamline public grievance redressal.

Verma, in a post on X, said that during his first departmental meeting, senior officials struggled to recall the existing 10-digit helpline number.

"Who can remember such a long number? Perhaps that’s why the previous government chose it -- to ensure complaints weren’t registered,” he remarked. He then sought a four-digit alternative from the central government, which approved 1908.

The minister emphasised that citizens can now easily report PWD-related issues, while other essential helplines --1916 for water board complaints -- remain operational.

During his visit to the Trinagar constituency with local MLA Tilak Ram Gupta, Verma expressed disappointment over the lack of development in the area over the past decade.

He directed officials to commence sewer cleaning work immediately and ensure its completion before the monsoon, ordering the deployment of necessary machinery for the task.

In another inspection at the Sahibi River and Najafgarh Drain in Madipur, along with MLA Kailash Gangwal, Verma reviewed an ongoing cleaning campaign. "Work is progressing rapidly to revive Delhi’s water sources. Soon, residents will benefit from clean water and a healthier environment," he said.

On Friday, Verma criticised PWD officials for their inefficiency, stating that officers had become “thick-skinned” over the past ten years. “We are making them sweat in the field. They will have to burn their fat and do the job,” he asserted.

The minister also suspended an executive engineer over poor de-silting work near the Akshardham temple.