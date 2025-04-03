Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspects Wazirabad water treatment plant

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and said that he has given directions to carry out desilting work to increase storage capacity.

Verma said that the desilting process would be completed within one to one-and-a-half months, after which the plant would be able to store water at double its current capacity.

"The Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant has a storage capacity of 220 MGD, but due to silt accumulation along a one-kilometre stretch, it is currently holding only around 100 MGD," he said.

He also said that while Delhi receives adequate water supply from neighbouring states, improvements are needed in storage infrastructure and leakage prevention.

Additionally, efforts are being made to regulate ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, he said.

Verma further said that there are 30 Sewage Treatment Plants under the Delhi Jal Board that require regular monitoring.

"To ensure this, an IT dashboard is being developed to oversee both sewage and water treatment plants," he said.

The minister added that he would personally inspect all water and sewage treatment plants in the city, one by one. PTI SHB HIG HIG